As Corning (GLW) Share Value Declined, British Columbia Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $1.54 Million; Texas Yale Capital Lifted Its Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stake

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 46,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 219,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, down from 266,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 406,917 shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 11,490 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources Celebrate Commissioning Of Arkansas’ Largest Universal Solar Energy Project; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO FORWARD SWAPS WITH A TOTAL NOTIONAL VALUE OF $5 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Canadian Renewable Portfolio to CPPIB; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Portfolio for About $582.3M; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE 6 PROJECTS FROM NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $8.75 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Morse David L sold $1.20 million.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. GLW’s profit will be $342.20 million for 18.73 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

