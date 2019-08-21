As Corning (GLW) Share Value Declined, Brinker Capital Trimmed Stake; Quanta Services (PWR) Holder Next Century Growth Investors Decreased Stake by $3.38 Million

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 14,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 33,105 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 47,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 2.06M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc analyzed 91,243 shares as the company's stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 248,510 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, down from 339,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 404,611 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500.

