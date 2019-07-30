As Corning (GLW) Share Price Declined, Sfe Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding by $439,197; Telos Capital Management Has Raised Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $1.38 Million; Stock Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 63.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 35,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,361 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 55,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 6.23 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 13,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,465 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 54,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.29% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 11.23 million shares traded or 126.11% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,654 shares to 13,482 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.03M shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc has 0.08% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 7,000 were accumulated by Birmingham Mngmt Al. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.56% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 62,920 shares. Adage Cap Group Lc accumulated 0.11% or 1.29 million shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation reported 0.78% stake. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,302 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 2.09 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 885 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 41,500 shares. Needham Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 35,000 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Firsthand Capital Management has invested 0.08% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Corning’s Essential Technology Offers Great Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top High-Yield Tech Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Corning Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Corning Celebrates Opening of New Manufacturing Facility for Industry’s First Large-Part AutoGradeâ„¢ Cover Glass Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.54 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Morse David L sold $1.20 million.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,861 shares to 23,770 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 13,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,497 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Grp invested in 0.05% or 6,610 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 331,994 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership invested in 1.99M shares or 0.16% of the stock. The Hawaii-based Retail Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com invested 0.29% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 34,060 are owned by Girard Ptnrs. Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Nj has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Coastline Commerce has invested 1.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brandywine reported 1.3% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 41,356 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 450,200 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Incorporated has invested 1.72% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Invesco Ltd reported 0.8% stake. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.69% or 135,282 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation accumulated 597,929 shares.