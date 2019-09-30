As Corning (GLW) Share Price Declined, Holder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Raised Its Stake; Quadrant Capital Management Decreased Its Check Point Software Technolog (CHKP) Position as Valuation Declined

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 100,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 309,291 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28M, up from 208,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 3.42 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference

Quadrant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technolog (CHKP) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc sold 8,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 19,847 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, down from 28,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Technolog for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 623,414 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.77 million for 21.46 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Check Point Software: Weak Billings Growth Keeping Investors From Being Bullish – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Check Point Software Technologies Names Chris Scanlan as New President, Americas Sales – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Check Point: The Secure And The Insecure – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Software Improves Sales in the U.S. – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.04% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance Inc has invested 0.21% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Bonness holds 56,000 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Fin Ser holds 2,723 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc owns 2.08M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 1.19M shares. 149,739 are held by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund stated it has 16,366 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Amg Bancorp holds 0.12% or 61,100 shares in its portfolio. California-based Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 70,715 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co accumulated 34,765 shares. Marathon Cap owns 1.18% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 87,150 shares. Missouri-based Century has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Rmb Capital Management Lc owns 17,726 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Corning: The Market Is Missing The Big Picture – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Corning Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GLW) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) 33% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Apple Prepays Another $250 Million for Corning Glass – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Corning Just Slashed Guidance for Its 2 Largest Segments – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.