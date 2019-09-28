As Corning (GLW) Market Value Declined, Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding; Sands Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) as Stock Declined

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 107,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 808,544 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.14M, up from 701,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 2.42M shares traded or 125.28% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 32,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.55 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 3.34M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $359.20M for 15.42 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graftech Internationsl Ltd by 1.45 million shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $33.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 127,087 shares to 5.84 million shares, valued at $1.13 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 285,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.22M shares, and cut its stake in Galapagos Nv.