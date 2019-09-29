As Corning (GLW) Market Valuation Declined, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Raised Stake by $3.32 Million; Valley National Advisers Has Upped Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stake by $662,277; Shares Declined

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 114.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 8,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 16,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 7,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 1.06M shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 100,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 309,291 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28M, up from 208,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 3.34M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Mgmt Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 26,647 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co owns 1.13M shares. Alethea Capital Ltd invested in 0.84% or 16,543 shares. Gmt Capital accumulated 515,550 shares. Everence Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Pinebridge Investments LP reported 59,837 shares stake. Amica Mutual Insurance Commerce holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 4,551 shares. Acadian Asset has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 553 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 4,385 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr invested in 7,859 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc reported 850,210 shares. Pictet Asset owns 62,869 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr Inc invested in 9,093 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Eastman Chemical Co. – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eastman Chemical Is Cheap: Why Haven’t I Bought More? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $363.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 12,870 shares to 124,725 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,967 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).