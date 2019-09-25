As Corning (GLW) Market Valuation Declined, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Upped Stake by $3.32 Million; 1607 Capital Partners Has Boosted Holding in Duff & Phelps Util Bd T (DUC) by $1.43 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 179,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65M, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 2,064 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 100,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 309,291 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28 million, up from 208,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 1.12M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c

