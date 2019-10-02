As Corning (GLW) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Cut Position; Stillwater Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Ugi New (UGI)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW) by 73.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 9,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 3,249 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108,000, down from 12,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Corning Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 650,515 shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 136,001 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 9,452 shares to 93,735 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 8,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,072 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 118,214 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Whittier Tru owns 986 shares. Murphy Capital Management Inc owns 8,600 shares. Sir Capital LP invested in 0.1% or 10,511 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 257,101 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd reported 411,177 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 45,620 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 28,782 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 191,100 shares. 29,724 are held by Stevens Management Limited Partnership. M&T Natl Bank owns 128,114 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Incorporated reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Management has 10,524 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Moreover, Dupont Management has 0.07% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 56,582 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owns 110,456 shares. 8,700 were reported by Beach Counsel Pa. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has 113,272 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 362,231 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 73,567 are owned by First Merchants Corporation. 523,082 were reported by Meyer Handelman. Robecosam Ag reported 800,000 shares. Tompkins has 0.76% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 113,992 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 76,142 were reported by Bb&T Securities Lc. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 0.1% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 34,720 shares. Forte Capital Limited Liability Com Adv invested 0.18% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Qs Invsts Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 592,691 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,512 shares to 17,758 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $359.26M for 14.99 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

