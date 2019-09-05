As Corning (GLW) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Truenorth Has Decreased Its Position by $1.88 Million; Waste Management (WM) Stock Price Rose While Garrison Financial Has Decreased by $857,475 Its Stake

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 47,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 56,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.65. About 1.21M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 99.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 57,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 57,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 4.12M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc reported 0.04% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.66 million shares. Valley Advisers stated it has 710 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Towerview Lc reported 14.81% stake. Cibc World Mkts Corp holds 190,704 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.05% or 33,317 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 661,710 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Denali Advisors Ltd Llc reported 14,600 shares stake. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 545,508 shares. Prudential Financial holds 776,796 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Endurance Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 53 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In reported 85,681 shares. F&V Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 166,710 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 5,064 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 13,734 shares to 14,444 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $359.20 million for 14.89 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Sm Cap (SCHA) by 18,698 shares to 42,932 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 157,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 26.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.