As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Praesidium Investment Management Company Decreased Its Position by $9.11 Million; As Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Valuation Declined, Confluence Investment Management Has Boosted Stake

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 82,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 2.93M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.26 million, up from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.36. About 403,330 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 21,682 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Bdc Income Etf by 184,048 shares to 27,747 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 921,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,101 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Edgemoor Invest Advsr has invested 0.29% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cls Invests Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 103 shares. Cap Advsrs Inc Ok has 0.27% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 95,697 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 848,346 shares. Saybrook Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,400 shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2.50 million shares. Community Ser Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.95% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Dnb Asset Management As invested in 84,889 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, First City Capital Mgmt has 0.3% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hartford Finance has invested 0.68% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 3,193 shares. Perkins Coie Trust invested in 0.05% or 3,681 shares. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Com owns 10,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cornerstone OnDemand Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cornerstone Sets Date to Announce Q1 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 35,423 shares. 53,860 are held by King Luther Cap Management Corp. Fmr Limited Liability holds 1.32 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 10,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 3,248 were reported by Quantbot Tech L P. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 227,879 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Company holds 663,151 shares. Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 111,870 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 13,470 shares. Bernzott Cap reported 2.62% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). California State Teachers Retirement holds 83,290 shares. 66,592 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. M&T Commercial Bank Corp, New York-based fund reported 4,474 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd reported 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).