As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Praesidium Investment Management Company Decreased Its Position by $9.11 Million; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Position in Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Upped by $613,210 as Stock Value Declined

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 255,359 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 2.27M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canal Ins has invested 4.59% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tower Bridge invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Mercantile Tru Communication invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Kcm Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,612 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.15% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). State Common Retirement Fund has 1.50M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability has 28,469 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 1,320 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 0.23% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 612,840 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt invested 0.14% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bank Of Hawaii has 29,617 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt owns 5,094 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,056 shares to 50,861 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,346 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1.

