As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Praesidium Investment Management Company Cut Position by $9.11 Million; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Holding in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Decreased by $12.44 Million as Stock Rose

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 76,198 shares traded or 83.09% up from the average. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 394,473 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 17,229 shares. Empyrean Cap Prtn Limited Partnership reported 450,000 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). The New York-based Intl Group Inc has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited reported 6,397 shares stake. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co stated it has 773,797 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 12,072 shares in its portfolio. 12,907 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 544,045 shares. North Run Lp reported 192,000 shares. Moreover, Pnc Svcs has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 763 shares. Zebra Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 12,672 shares to 603,931 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talend S A by 323,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).