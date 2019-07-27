As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stock Value Declined, Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Lowered Its Holding; General Electric (GE) Stock Rose While Newman Dignan & Sheerar Cut Its Position

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 20/04/2018 – GE – POWER AND OIL & GAS INDUSTRIES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: PLANNING ON `SOFT’ GAS TURBINE MARKET IN 2019, 2020; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 21/05/2018 – GE TRANSPORTATION’S SANTANA: UNIT GROWING ACROSS BUSINESS LINES; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 515.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 390.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/05/2018 – GE & ALTAIR SIGN PACT FOR EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION OF GE’S FLOW S

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 303,298 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge Inc has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Utd Amer Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 264,045 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Janney Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 89,136 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Beck Mack Oliver Llc holds 0.02% or 61,889 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0.02% or 124,436 shares. Cohen Cap Management holds 0.12% or 49,055 shares. Shelton Capital accumulated 881 shares. Iberiabank holds 13,412 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 19.35M shares. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 45.53 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Ledyard Bancorp holds 0.1% or 76,508 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 2.04 million shares. Nadler Financial Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Com accumulated 0.04% or 43,443 shares.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 16,868 shares to 929,917 shares, valued at $163.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talend S A by 323,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 626,637 shares in its portfolio. Sheffield Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13.94% or 111,180 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa owns 22,232 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Highland LP has invested 0.19% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested in 91,895 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 432,815 shares. Spark Inv Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 178,800 shares. Sg Americas Limited has 29,144 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Hanseatic Mngmt Serv Incorporated has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Charles Schwab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability invested in 1.53 million shares. Alyeska Limited Partnership owns 213,546 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 5,815 shares. Parametrica Management Ltd owns 5,156 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.