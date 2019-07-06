As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Shares Declined, Shareholder Praesidium Investment Management Company Decreased by $9.11 Million Its Holding; Account Management Decreased Stake in D R Horton (DHI) as Valuation Rose

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 1.95M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 354,378 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Chilly Winter, Homebuilders To Share Earnings With High Hopes Ahead – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “As Solid as It Is, Looming Fears Will Hold Back Caterpillar Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. Hewatt Michael W also sold $120,589 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.57M for 10.25 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 76,389 shares to 4.25M shares, valued at $163.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 135,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.65 million activity. The insider BURLINGAME HAROLD W sold $83,582. 2,000 shares were sold by Weiss Adam J., worth $104,520.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Strong Midcap Stocks That Offer Value And Growth – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cornerstone Named a Leader in the 2018 Talent Management Technology Value Matrix by Nucleus Research – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals Of The Week: Strong Start For Uber Competitors – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 02/12: (UIS) (LSCC) (EXEL) Higher; (AQ) (QLYS) (GRPN) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

