As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Share Value Declined, Holder Praesidium Investment Management Company Lowered by $9.11 Million Its Stake; Bgc Partners (BGCP) Holder Gratia Capital Lowered Its Holding by $5.32 Million as Share Value Declined

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.91. About 263,312 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation; 17/04/2018 – Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 1.46M shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CANTOR FITZGERALD & BGC AT ‘BBB-‘, OTLK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES; 24/05/2018 – BGC Partners Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ BGC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGCP); 05/04/2018 – BGC Partners’ First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32; 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Rev $956.6M; 09/03/2018 – BGC Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.22 million activity.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 139,913 shares. Alyeska Gp LP owns 0.16% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 213,546 shares. D E Shaw And Company Incorporated holds 0.04% or 526,014 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Massachusetts Services Co Ma holds 0% or 71,318 shares. Hanseatic Management Ser stated it has 40 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 76,899 shares. 24,300 were reported by Strs Ohio. 26,700 are held by Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership. Assetmark Incorporated reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody Bancorp Division stated it has 112 shares. Oberweis Asset holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 103,680 shares. 1.12M were accumulated by Tensile Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Secor Cap Advsr LP has invested 0.93% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Sheffield Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 111,180 shares or 13.94% of all its holdings.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 16,868 shares to 929,917 shares, valued at $163.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 21,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Talend S A.

