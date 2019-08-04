As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Share Price Rose, Palisade Capital Management Cut Holding; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Valuation Rose While Golden Gate Private Equity Trimmed by $2.05 Million Its Stake

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $95.8. About 283,878 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 45,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 455,272 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.94 million, down from 500,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 620,065 shares traded or 22.04% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Knight Inc by 10,534 shares to 69,593 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Mueller Inds Inc (NYSE:MLI).

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.01% or 93,273 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested in 0.01% or 1.23M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 24 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% or 336 shares in its portfolio. 308,641 are held by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). The Missouri-based Amer Century Companies has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 74,981 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1.32 million shares. Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 6,129 are held by Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech stated it has 62,521 shares. D E Shaw And Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.1% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.22 million activity.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 6,793 shares to 58,793 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 43,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 4,137 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Mufg Americas Holding accumulated 0% or 231 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 77,848 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 158,400 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc reported 8,307 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Element Cap Limited Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 9,834 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). First Republic Inv Management holds 42,146 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California-based Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Cordasco Net holds 123 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2,825 shares.