As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Market Value Rose, Praesidium Investment Management Company Cut Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Reilly Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $1.35 Million

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 57,344 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $69.15. About 3.77 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $770.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,373 shares to 42,271 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Oh has invested 0.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Burney Com holds 176,058 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prns holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 12,563 shares. The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 10,150 shares. Finemark Bank invested in 0.97% or 207,656 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors holds 0.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 118,422 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Incorporated has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Augustine Asset Mngmt invested in 14,494 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Moreover, First Citizens Natl Bank has 0.67% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eqis invested in 0.08% or 12,644 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation accumulated 85,774 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brouwer And Janachowski Llc holds 0.04% or 3,047 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Cap Management invested in 1% or 29,599 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsrs stated it has 800 shares.

