As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Market Valuation Rose, Trexquant Investment LP Has Lifted Stake by $493,290; Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Stake Held by Oldfield Partners Llp

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 106.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 9,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 17,704 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, up from 8,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 233,286 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 188,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.29 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.86. About 118,083 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $39.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 14,521 shares to 13,870 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend S A by 12,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,877 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$53.23, Is Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “University of North Carolina System Selects Cornerstone to Empower Employees to Learn, Grow and Prepare for the Future – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Inks Mega Deal With India’s Jio – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cornerstone OnDemand Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

