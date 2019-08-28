As Cornerstone Ondemand (Call) (CSOD) Valuation Rose, Holder Springbok Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Bokf Boosted Stake in Blackrock (BLK)

Bokf increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 3,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 15,025 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 11,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $413.97. About 518,314 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Net Asset Value(s); 17/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S FINK SAYS FLATNESS OF U.S. BOND YIELD CURVE DOES NOT INDICATE FORTHCOMING RECESSION -YAHOO; 06/03/2018 – BIG DEUTSCHE INVESTORS QATAR, HNA UNLIKELY TO SEEK STAKE; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 21/05/2018 – BlackRock International Adds Mitsui Fudosan, Exits Cielo; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Says Momentum Investing Is `Holding Up Very Well’; 26/03/2018 – DANA: UAE COURT ISSUES ANTI-SUIT INJUNCTION AGAINST BLACKROCK; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Porfolio Holdings; 07/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Holding(s) in Company

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (Call) (CSOD) by 654.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 8,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, up from 1,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 289,159 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 16,699 shares to 10,613 shares, valued at $458,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc (Call) by 534,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Praesidium Management Ltd Liability has 3.27M shares for 11.91% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 59,449 are owned by G2 Invest Prtnrs Management Llc. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 93,273 shares. 9,058 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Fiera Capital Corporation owns 391,992 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 160 were accumulated by Synovus Financial. Moreover, First Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.2% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Sun Life Financial Inc owns 9,333 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 139,913 shares stake. The North Carolina-based Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Northern Tru accumulated 703,741 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Tudor Investment Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 40,919 shares.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,915 shares to 466,589 shares, valued at $36.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 9,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,748 shares, and cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).