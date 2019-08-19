As Cornerstone On Demand (CSOD) Share Price Rose, Martingale Asset Management LP Has Boosted Position; Wisconsin Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) as Stock Value Declined

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Cornerstone On Demand Inc (CSOD) by 150.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 25,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 16,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Cornerstone On Demand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 272,189 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation; 17/04/2018 – Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 39,730 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, down from 44,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 1.71M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 24,102 shares to 57,707 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 20,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,065 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Cl A (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Com reported 1.53M shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.14% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 26,437 shares. Hsbc Public Limited has 46,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co has 4,557 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 82,500 shares. Praesidium Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 3.27M shares. Moreover, Cap Fund Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Envestnet Asset accumulated 17,014 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Fincl has 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Limited Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 1.87 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Granahan Investment Mngmt Incorporated Ma stated it has 1.18% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Pnc Gru reported 1,033 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

