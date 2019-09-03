As Coresite Rlty (COR) Share Value Declined, Security Capital Research & Management Lowered Its Stake by $5.23 Million; Sandy Spring Bank Boosted Its Ppl (PPL) Holding by $308,140

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 48,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 653,520 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.94 million, down from 702,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 169,048 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 848.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 9,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 11,111 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, up from 1,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 2.75 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,609 shares to 103,758 shares, valued at $13.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 41,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,761 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset owns 329,595 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bessemer owns 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 2,142 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Hudson Valley Advsrs Incorporated Adv invested in 16,520 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 0.13% or 11,504 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 46,151 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 939,067 shares. 7.29 million are owned by Nordea Investment Mgmt. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 44,176 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Strs Ohio invested in 1.52 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% stake. Thomasville Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Van Eck Assoc reported 2,722 shares.

