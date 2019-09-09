As Coresite Rlty (COR) Share Value Declined, Crawford Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake by $2.29 Million; As Pg&E (PCG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hound Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $44.19 Million

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 21,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 265,417 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41 million, up from 243,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 224,344 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 2.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.85M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.24 million, down from 7.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 5.83M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E seeks $14B-plus in equity for restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Sees Tactical Trade in PG&E Corporation (PCG) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Valuation: Doing The Math – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $492.32 million for 2.71 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CoreSite Realty Corp: This Stock Could Double Again – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CoreSite Realty: Strong Growth Due To Its Rich Development Pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Data REITs up amid CyrusOne sale interest report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 261% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

