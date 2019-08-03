As Coresite Rlty (COR) Market Value Declined, Raymond James & Associates Boosted Position; Page Arthur B Continues to Hold Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 25,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 100,997 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 75,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $108.12. About 529,477 shares traded or 95.40% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 125.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 03/04/2018 – Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 16/03/2018 – Amazon’s Dominance Has Changed the Landscape for Corporations (Video); 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 2,055 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt Inc reported 800 shares or 12.97% of all its holdings. Novare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Llc owns 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,511 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 2,781 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 4,510 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.66% or 5,909 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Gru Llc has 3.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,231 shares or 3.6% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 0.09% or 8,597 shares in its portfolio. Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 147 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Inc owns 1,997 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Stearns Finance Gru holds 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 515 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 186 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Management holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,695 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 28,800 shares to 33,230 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 50,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,375 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.