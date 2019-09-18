As Coresite Rlty Com (COR) Market Value Declined, Whittier Trust Co Upped Stake; Cognex (CGNX) Market Value Declined While Riverbridge Partners Trimmed Stake by $2.12 Million

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corporation (CGNX) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 45,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 443,445 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.28 million, down from 488,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 9,248 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp Com (COR) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 2,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 50,595 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 million, up from 47,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $115.47. About 5,294 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Hanson Mcclain reported 35 shares stake. Essex Mgmt Com Ltd reported 20,311 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 9.48M shares or 4.31% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.17% or 715,332 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 557,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Co holds 10,138 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timessquare Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 231,000 shares. Creative Planning holds 17,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 38,456 shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 0% or 11,840 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 440 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 2.82 million shares. Federated Pa reported 1.10 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 199 shares to 31,797 shares, valued at $60.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 51,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $35.84 million for 58.98 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

