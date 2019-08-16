As Coresite Realty (COR) Share Value Declined, Reaves W H & Company Boosted Holding by $11.59 Million; Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined While Buckingham Asset Management Boosted Holding

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 100.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 108,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 216,326 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.15 million, up from 108,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.44. About 94,124 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 10,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 47,490 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 36,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 4.87M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Work to Finance All-Cash Offer, Make Key Regulatory Filings Is Well Advanced; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 03/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC News EXCLUSIVE: Feds had a wiretap up on Michael Cohen; details live now on @MSNBC; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 12,588 shares to 9,517 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 45,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,015 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 22,861 shares to 125,391 shares, valued at $19.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Ad by 97,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).