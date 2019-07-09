As Coresite Realty (COR) Market Value Rose, Copeland Capital Management Raised Holding by $873,334; Mgm Resorts International (WY) Market Value Declined While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Cut Position

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (WY) by 44.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 48,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 108,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 3.59 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corporation (COR) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 8,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 52,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $119.52. About 108,260 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 43,610 shares to 187,536 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 20,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,112 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields holds 15,241 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Century Companies holds 38,663 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 16,259 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 93,407 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Company holds 0% or 187 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 22 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability Corp has 3,190 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Charter Trust Company accumulated 0.2% or 15,317 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 2,886 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 3,458 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 3,338 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $81.93 million for 60.07 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Reit Inc (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 12,579 shares to 14,369 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp (NASDAQ:KIN) by 60,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Dave And Busters Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 572,730 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 20,965 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 137,200 shares. Punch And Associates Investment Mgmt Inc has 101,801 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 328 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 203,250 shares. Moreover, Commerce Bancorporation has 0.19% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Qs Investors Ltd Liability has 59,473 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Axa holds 680,800 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.19% or 54,671 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 331 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Invest Serv Wi invested in 39,705 shares or 1.15% of the stock. The California-based Forward Lc has invested 0.13% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).