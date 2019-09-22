As Corelogic (CLGX) Valuation Rose, Holder Vanguard Group Has Cut Its Holding; Clearbridge Investments Increased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stake

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 35.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 7.22M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $175.74 million, up from 5.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 5.35M shares traded or 128.46% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 14,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 7.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $321.39M, down from 7.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 764,990 shares traded or 34.74% up from the average. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q OPER REV. $444.9M, EST. $435.1M; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Former prisoner recounts time in North Korea; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Declining Foreclosure Rates in February, Signaling a Strong Economy; 28/03/2018 – CoreLogic Expands Support of Operation HOPE; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 15/03/2018 – FTC: Modifications and Additions to the 2014 Order Are Necessary for CoreLogic to Address Deficiencies in Its Compliance With the Order; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC; 15/03/2018 – FTC: TO MODIFY AN ORDER ENTERED IN 2014 VS CORELOGIC; 13/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Increased Slightly in December But Serious Delinquency and Foreclosure Inventory Rates Declined Year Over Year; 10/04/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Declined in January as Impact from 2017 Hurricanes and Wildfires Fades

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 114,332 shares. Highlander Mngmt Limited owns 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 244 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Ca stated it has 0.16% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 176,179 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 10,050 shares. Natixis invested in 1.25 million shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% or 7,987 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The reported 19,671 shares. Cincinnati Ins has 237,941 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 591,443 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 17,600 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Management owns 20,075 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Division owns 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 17,315 shares.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2.22M shares to 2,388 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 39,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,175 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 21.67% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $58.50M for 15.71 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forterra Inc by 159,888 shares to 993,321 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 61,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold CLGX shares while 67 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 70.31 million shares or 0.84% less from 70.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il stated it has 5,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street holds 2.17M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Next Fincl Group, a Texas-based fund reported 300 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia owns 10,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 96,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 33,354 were reported by Citigroup. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 100 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 149,000 shares. 11,368 are held by Paloma Mngmt. Alphaone Inv Services Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.3% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 150,743 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc owns 12,279 shares.