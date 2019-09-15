As Corelogic (CLGX) Stock Rose, Alphaone Investment Services Raised Holding by $309,345; Immunomedics (IMMU) Stock Value Declined While Longwood Capital Partners Cut Position

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 446.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 7,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 9,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $386,000, up from 1,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 457,237 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: CoreLogic Inc.; Analysis To Aid Public Comment; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Rev $444.9M; 29/05/2018 – Nationally, values rose 6.5 percent annually, unchanged compared to February, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price indices; 15/03/2018 – FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: Feb. Foreclosure Inventory Rate 0.6%; 31/05/2018 – CoreLogic Report Finds 6.9 Million Homes at Risk of Hurricane Storm Surge Damage with $1.6 Trillion in Potential Reconstruction; 01/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Up Again in March, This Time by 7 Percent; 11/05/2018 – CoreLogic Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 28/03/2018 – CoreLogic Expands Support of Operation HOPE; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Adj EPS 52c

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.36% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 2.49 million shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CLGX shares while 67 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 70.31 million shares or 0.84% less from 70.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 139,349 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 3,563 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,466 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 16,985 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.83M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 282,077 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.05% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 154,199 shares. Next Financial Gru Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Sandler Cap Mgmt holds 200,000 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 7,797 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 96,160 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 12,303 shares to 17,443 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 12,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,081 shares, and cut its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS).

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $281.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 17,500 shares to 81,000 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 334,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, down 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. $66,750 worth of stock was bought by BALL BRYAN on Thursday, June 20.