As Corelogic (CLGX) Share Value Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Cut Holding; As Rpc (RES) Share Price Declined, Corecommodity Management Increased Position by $490,776

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 67.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 44,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 111,025 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 66,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 3.89 million shares traded or 47.40% up from the average. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 15,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.91 million, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 293,278 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO CO’S 2018 REV & ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS; 10/04/2018 – CORELOGIC REPORTS EARLY-STAGE DELINQUENCIES DECLINED IN JAN; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Net $28.3M; 18/04/2018 – CoreLogic Examines Financial Implications of the HayWired Earthquake Scenario; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: CoreLogic Inc.; Analysis To Aid Public Comment; 01/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Up Again in March, This Time by 7 Percent; 23/04/2018 – FREDDIE MAC – KHATER MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH AND DEPUTY CHIEF ECONOMIST AT CORELOGIC; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 42C; 02/04/2018 – Australian home prices slip in March as Sydney weighs – CoreLogic

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $55.29M for 16.65 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3,451 shares to 7,963 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 192,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

