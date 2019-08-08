As Corelogic (CLGX) Market Value Rose, Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Raised Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Cut Its Position by $414,100

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, down from 88,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 16.35 million shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 30/05/2018 – U.S. money markets have ‘minimal’ Italy exposure -J.P. Morgan Securities; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 07/05/2018 – JPM ULRICH: DON’T EXPECT TRADE WAR BUT SEE FRICTION CONTINUING; 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 26,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 188,327 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02M, up from 161,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 563,180 shares traded or 7.38% up from the average. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 06/03/2018 CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Rose More Than 6 Percent Year Over Year for the Sixth Consecutive Month in January; 10/04/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Declined in January as Impact from 2017 Hurricanes and Wildfires Fades; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Declining Foreclosure Rates in February, Signaling a Strong Economy; 23/04/2018 – FREDDIE MAC – KHATER MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH AND DEPUTY CHIEF ECONOMIST AT CORELOGIC; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC; 31/05/2018 – CoreLogic Report Finds 6.9 Million Homes at Risk of Hurricane Storm Surge Damage with $1.6 Trillion in Potential Reconstruction Costs at Stake; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Adequately Identify and Provide to RealtyTrac the Full; 15/03/2018 – FTC: Modifications and Additions to the 2014 Order Are Necessary for CoreLogic to Address Deficiencies in Its Compliance With the Order; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO CO’S 2018 REV & ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Limited Liability Company has 19.48 million shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.53% or 12,881 shares. Bainco Investors has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blue Chip Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 111,531 shares. Moreover, Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi has 0.18% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,684 shares. Cullinan Associates invested in 1.04% or 137,053 shares. Stillwater Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Franklin Resource holds 1.01% or 18.56M shares. Intact Inv accumulated 96,700 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Trust Department holds 0.87% or 37,619 shares in its portfolio. Community Tru And Investment Company has 339,191 shares. Guardian Trust holds 799,695 shares. Oak Associates Limited Oh invested 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Royal State Bank Of Scotland Grp Pcl reported 0.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.01B for 11.11 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

