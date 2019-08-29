As Core Mark Holding Co (CORE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Cut by $982,794 Its Holding; Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Cut Holding by $27.71 Million as Stock Value Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (CORE) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 26,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The hedge fund held 78,650 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 105,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Core Mark Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 70,100 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 258,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.27 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $142.66. About 208,687 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Limited accumulated 7,259 shares. Moreover, Stephens Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cambridge Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,818 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 216 shares. Gideon Cap reported 7,031 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). The Connecticut-based Trexquant Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 34,800 were reported by Cap Fund Mngmt Sa. Moreover, G2 Investment Prtnrs Mgmt Lc has 4.71% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 141,833 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 2,444 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Group Inc Incorporated reported 10,440 shares. Alpha Windward Limited holds 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 136 shares. First Ltd Partnership holds 460,492 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 44,322 shares. 218,277 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 208,891 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $199.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 188,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 44,718 shares to 117,053 shares, valued at $19.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern Industries Inc. (NYSE:KSU) by 10,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

