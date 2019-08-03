As Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Stock Price Declined, B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Boosted by $534,344 Its Position; As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Share Value Rose, Longwood Capital Partners Decreased Position by $7.00 Million

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 7,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 19,359 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 11,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 847,090 shares traded or 25.23% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company's stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 437,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 8.69M shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 337,125 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 259,523 shares. Moreover, Td Asset has 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 214,768 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 5,371 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corporation reported 101,449 shares. Perkins Capital stated it has 23,500 shares. J Goldman And Limited Partnership invested in 16,691 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company reported 0.01% stake. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 11,024 shares. Opaleye Mgmt Inc holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 645,000 shares. Williams Jones Associate Lc holds 0.02% or 33,500 shares in its portfolio. Farallon Capital Limited Liability Company has 3.25 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 411,381 shares. Catalyst Cap Ltd owns 245,000 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 0.07% or 33,888 shares.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 42,000 shares to 760,500 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 152,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 453,713 were reported by Ariel Invs Limited Liability. Raymond James Associate reported 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 545,112 were accumulated by State Farm Mutual Automobile Co. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 2,661 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 20 shares stake. 40,935 are held by Fmr Limited Liability Corp. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% or 4.14M shares. Advsr Limited invested in 32,936 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 30,091 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs owns 391,957 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,655 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,497 shares to 326 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,581 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).