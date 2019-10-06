As Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Market Valuation Declined, Mcdonald Capital Investors Increased by $404,092 Its Position; Sta Wealth Management Has Raised Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.06 Million

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 240.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 7,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc bought 7,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The hedge fund held 270,852 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16M, up from 263,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 749,973 shares traded or 7.10% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alesco Advsrs Llc, New York-based fund reported 7,517 shares. Creative Planning holds 502,634 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.98M shares. Moreover, Synovus Fin Corp has 0.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1,035 shares. Moreover, Headinvest Limited Liability Com has 0.74% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Forbes J M & Com Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.76% or 102,519 shares. Ims Cap Management reported 1.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 10,505 were accumulated by Counselors Of Maryland Ltd. National Asset Mgmt reported 0.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edge Wealth Mgmt stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi invested in 4,722 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 10.56 million are owned by Boston Prtn.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $422.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMA) by 455,864 shares to 4,525 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,906 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc, which manages about $914.34 million and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 31,128 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $144.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 21,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Select Equity Lp holds 0% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 127,310 shares. 38,796 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Lc. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 5,998 shares. Axa has 38,292 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Credit Suisse Ag reported 50,079 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 117 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 7,793 shares. Washington-based Garde Inc has invested 0.04% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Stephens Invest Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.24% or 241,675 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc reported 420 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).