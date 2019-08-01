As Core Lab N.V. (CLB) Valuation Declined, Df Dent & Co Has Cut Position by $14.23 Million; Keating Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $1.62 Million as Share Value Declined

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 30,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 111,312 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, down from 141,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 31.65M shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Core Lab N.V. (CLB) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 209,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 318,412 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95 million, down from 527,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Core Lab N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.61% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 1.01M shares traded or 50.41% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Management Ltd holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 96,270 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc invested in 0.23% or 10,169 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 11,462 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.45% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 115,651 shares. Dupont Cap Management holds 178,766 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt invested in 198,198 shares or 3.89% of the stock. Bellecapital International Limited reported 0.34% stake. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri stated it has 217,614 shares. 58,421 are held by Bell Fincl Bank. Salem Inv Counselors Inc stated it has 342,185 shares. Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Capital has invested 0.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Shufro Rose And Commerce Llc reported 910,438 shares stake. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd holds 0% or 21,644 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Grp Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,255 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A invested in 0.4% or 51,875 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 10.49 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Intel, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 26 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel Should Lower Prices Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Google Cloud Could Drop Intel For AMD – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Intel Corporation – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can AMD Stock Break Out to $37? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Core Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Core Laboratories N.V. Stock Is Sinking Today – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2018. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Core Labs – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Blair William & Communication Il reported 6,309 shares. Timpani Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 20,103 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 52,537 shares. Tygh Cap Management has invested 0.55% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Ameritas Prns reported 13,127 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.02% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 80,600 were accumulated by Swiss Bank. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 333,354 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Conestoga Advisors Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 17,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 95,830 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 20,039 shares. Moreover, Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).