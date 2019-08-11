As Core Lab N.V. (CLB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Df Dent & Co Has Decreased Its Stake; As Toyota Motor (TM) Market Value Rose, Tradition Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Core Lab N.V. (CLB) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 209,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 318,412 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95M, down from 527,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Core Lab N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 645,444 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 3,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 27,375 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 23,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 128,393 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 28/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada and Toyota Tsusho Canada Inc. Announce Commercialization Initiatives for International Markets; 08/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA – TOYOTA & MAZDA ARE INVESTING $1.6 BLN TOWARDS PROJECT WITH EQUAL FUNDING CONTRIBUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Alelion Energy Systems AB: Alelion Energy Systems AB (publ) signs a framework agreement with Toyota Industries Corporation; 29/03/2018 – Telegraph (IN): Toyota, Suzuki in model-share pact; 28/03/2018 – All-New 2019 Toyota RAV4 Serves Up A Breakthrough Debut At New York International Auto Show; 27/04/2018 – TOYOTA BOSHOKU 3116.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 72.88 BLN YEN (-5.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 62.00 BLN YEN (-14.9 %); 28/03/2018 – TOKYO — Toyota Motor will mutually supply cars in India with market leader Suzuki Motor starting in 2019, as the company seeks to build a foothold in such emerging markets. Emerging nations will comprise nearly 60% of global auto sales in 2021, according to an industry research agency; 07/03/2018 – 19UZ: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V.: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – TOYOTA SAYS PLANS TO BUILD FUEL-CELL STACK PLANT, ADD LINE TO MANUFACTURE HYDROGEN TANKS; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VEHICLE WILL NOT CARRY TOYOTA LOGO BUT WILL BE

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19,199 shares to 51,264 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,183 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (NYSE:BXMT).

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.19M for 19.91 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 25,083 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $194.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New Cl A (NYSE:HEI.A) by 91,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

