As Core Lab N.V. (CLB) Market Value Declined, Df Dent & Co Trimmed Stake by $14.23 Million; Capital Returns Management Increases Position in American Intl Group (AIG)

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 811,838 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Core Lab N.V. (CLB) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 209,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 318,412 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95M, down from 527,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Core Lab N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 97,432 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw owns 12,624 shares. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Northern Tru reported 429,018 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 0% or 329 shares. Bb&T owns 7,720 shares. Moreover, Art Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 8,400 shares. Mcdonald Cap Ca reported 263,081 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0% or 19,694 shares. Garde owns 4,315 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 21,501 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 20,039 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 0.19% or 554,494 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com stated it has 0.04% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 11,112 are owned by Brinker Capital.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Share Price Is Down 64% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Core Laboratories: The Valuation Is Untenable – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Artificial Intelligence Stocks are Everywhere, Including These 11 Household Names – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Core Laboratories: Catching A Falling Knife – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp Hldg Co (NYSE:MKL) by 39,408 shares to 127,541 shares, valued at $127.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hamilton Lane Inc by 95,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.18M for 20.10 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Hammerson names AIG exec as new finance chief – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Leave room for the firetruck: Insurers help design mansions to tame disaster losses – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.