As Core (CORE) Share Price Rose, Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Cut Stake by $355,015; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Core (CORE) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,047 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 20,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 3,246 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.19, REV VIEW $16.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 435,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 520,664 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 955,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 5,099 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $633,200 were bought by Baker James C.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Closed-End Funds: 12 Funds In The 10%+ Yield Club At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Enters Into $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “9.5% Yield From MIE, A Solid CEF Priced To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KYN: A High-Yielding Fund To Take Advantage Of Growth In The MLP Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 04, 2018.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (NYSE:BLW) by 31,424 shares to 475,181 shares, valued at $6.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Munihldngs Cali Ql (MUC) by 221,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Whitnell And Com accumulated 1.6% or 258,544 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 111,373 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel stated it has 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Pinnacle Associates has 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Shoker Investment Counsel Inc owns 43,769 shares. Coe Management Ltd Liability Co owns 24,825 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Northeast Consultants reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Smith Moore & holds 0.04% or 10,557 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Com has 359,077 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 2.91 million are owned by Bank Of America Corporation De. D L Carlson Invest Grp Incorporated Inc owns 10,110 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation accumulated 14,441 shares.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,000 shares to 50,300 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).

