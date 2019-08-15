As Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Stock Price Declined, Consonance Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $27.11 Million; As Southern Copper (SCCO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Upped Its Stake

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00M, down from 6.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $12.76 lastly. It is down 12.17% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 30,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 756,001 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00M, up from 725,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 722,128 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vericel Corp by 70,000 shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $75.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 124,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.09% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Citadel Advsr Limited holds 0% or 151,466 shares in its portfolio. 14,600 are held by Gabelli Investment Advisers. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). 252,981 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 15,700 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 80,286 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 259,270 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 103,320 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Ami Asset Mgmt has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Matarin Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Profund Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,197 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.11% stake. Comerica Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Encompass Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.1% or 373,484 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 12,790 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Cadence Cap Lc invested 0.04% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). The Illinois-based Thomas White Interest Limited has invested 0.55% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Northern Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 451,462 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.01% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Cibc Ww Mkts Inc accumulated 0% or 9,894 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo accumulated 110,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 312,984 shares to 35,494 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 30,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,865 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).