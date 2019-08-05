As Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Shares Declined, Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $27.11 Million; Capital International Investors Increases Holding in Concho Resources (CXO)

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00M, down from 6.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 19,886 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 988,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 7.80M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865.26M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 146,343 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 25/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP to Expand Permian Basin Portfolio (Video); 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO TO BUY RSP PERMIAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $9.5B WITH DEBT; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates RSP Permian, Inc. Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – Concho investors shun biggest US oil deal in six years

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 243,902 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $64.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 89,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

More notable recent Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sun files for generic version of Corcept’s Korlym – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corcept Therapeutics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Corcept Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 1/2 Trial of Relacorilant Plus Nab-Paclitaxel in Patients with Solid Tumors at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SIRF Report On Corcept Therapeutics Misses The Mark – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 108,735 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 43,953 shares. Intrust National Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,200 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 100,692 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 197 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 84,365 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 39,000 shares. Crow Point Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 23,488 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 70,885 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 321,615 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt owns 154,615 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd has 1,600 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) or 252,981 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $223,020 activity.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 39,203 shares to 23.72M shares, valued at $2.40 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 65,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,392 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).