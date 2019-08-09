As Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Share Value Declined, Tealwood Asset Management Raised by $572,759 Its Position; Cypress Capital Group Raised Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $640,471

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 50.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 52,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The institutional investor held 154,615 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 102,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 656,348 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 2,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,709 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 4,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $248.55. About 2.02 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 132 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 11,715 shares. Zebra Cap Management Lc has 0.23% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Impact Ltd Company owns 193,694 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Gru holds 0% or 210,521 shares. Tanaka Management has 2.82% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Parkside Bankshares & Tru reported 137 shares stake. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% or 176,071 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 24,057 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 22,551 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.01% or 26,196 shares in its portfolio. Century invested 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 33,034 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc invested 1.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Acadian Asset stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). South State Corporation reported 3,514 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kepos Capital Lp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 4,400 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.03% or 87,108 shares in its portfolio. American & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Connecticut-based Chilton Inv Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Amp Capital Invsts, a Australia-based fund reported 525,120 shares. 144,423 were accumulated by Westpac. Oakbrook Invs Ltd accumulated 0.75% or 50,295 shares. Vontobel Asset invested in 1.82 million shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa has 2.98% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 16,373 shares. Arrow Corporation reported 16,960 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 2,150 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (SUB) by 5,533 shares to 20,903 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 4,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,573 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

