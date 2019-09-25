As Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Share Value Declined, Holder Blackrock Decreased Stake by $1.34 Million; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 121,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The institutional investor held 15.73 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $175.37M, down from 15.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 316,779 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 15,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 38,699 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, down from 54,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 626,008 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 34,317 shares to 34,400 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 1.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $223.83M for 9.77 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold HFC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Lc stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability reported 15,798 shares. Blackrock reported 14.69M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 7 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 100 shares. Hightower has 10,392 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Robertson Opportunity Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 169,400 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Inc invested in 0.05% or 217,438 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc holds 0.36% or 18,622 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Co holds 7 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 25,837 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 3,239 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold CORT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 2.05% less from 84.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 123,037 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,624 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 61,658 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 26,147 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 0% or 25,300 shares in its portfolio. 10.95M are owned by Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 567 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 48,163 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 73,025 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 179 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) or 76,187 shares.