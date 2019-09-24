As Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Market Valuation Declined, State Street Cut Position by $1.51 Million; As Signature Bank (SBNY) Share Value Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.36 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 11,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 18,730 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 30,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $121.78. About 233,548 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 137,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.47 million, down from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 790,521 shares traded or 15.61% up from the average. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 59,440 shares to 68,140 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Australia Index Fund (EWA) by 41,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.32M for 11.23 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold CORT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 2.05% less from 84.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 1.83M shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 73,025 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 25,104 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 162,135 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested 0.08% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Dupont Cap Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Rafferty Asset Lc reported 25,568 shares stake. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 402,417 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). 44,600 were reported by South Dakota Investment Council. 629,826 were reported by S&T Retail Bank Pa. Ls Investment Limited Company owns 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 5,192 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0% or 592,299 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Gp Inc reported 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 47,490 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $29.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 41,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CORT’s profit will be $22.74 million for 17.35 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.