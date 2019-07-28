As Copart (CPRT) Valuation Rose, Suvretta Capital Management Lifted Position by $9.26 Million; Quantum Capital Management Position In Henry Schein (HSIC) Was Has Lifted

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.8. About 850,484 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Prange Also to Leave Global Animal Health, Medical and Dental Surgical Group as CEO; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 154,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 953,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.78 million, up from 799,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.43. About 1.06M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,341 shares to 959,804 shares, valued at $255.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

