As Copart (CPRT) Stock Value Rose, Suvretta Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $9.26 Million; Chieftain Capital Management Decreased Its Discovery (DISCK) Stake by $116.03 Million

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 154,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 953,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.78 million, up from 799,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.63. About 440,305 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 4.64M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 18,471 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.58% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 2.08M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Lc has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 2 shares. 19,713 are owned by Washington Trust Co. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 55,962 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 550 shares. Baltimore has invested 0.47% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Kentucky Retirement System owns 8,780 shares. Nordea Invest Ab accumulated 9,581 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 249,744 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Pcl reported 102,443 shares. Eaton Vance Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 83,745 shares. 44,327 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Co Llc. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 186,960 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).