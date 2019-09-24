As Copart (CPRT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Jlb & Associates Decreased Stake by $321,160; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Value Declined, Davis-Rea LTD Has Upped Position

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 198.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 8,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, up from 4,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $164.17. About 1.02M shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Copart (CPRT) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 4,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 244,755 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.29M, down from 249,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Copart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 1.53 million shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Lc has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 1St Source Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 97,453 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability invested in 90,864 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd reported 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 40,674 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 15,479 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 53,408 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 23,709 shares stake. Frontier Capital Mngmt Co Ltd invested in 379,263 shares or 0.47% of the stock. M&T National Bank & Trust accumulated 17,208 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest owns 1,563 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. National Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Oppenheimer Inc has 2,547 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 460 shares to 1,882 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 7,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,595 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What’s in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Rockwell Automation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $494.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 3,182 shares to 19,061 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 13,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD).

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Copart (CPRT) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Copart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Copart’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lovely 347% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Envestnet Asset Inc owns 226,395 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0% or 286 shares. 31,160 were reported by Ghp Investment Advisors. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 13,700 are held by Barbara Oil. Claar Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,497 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 382,200 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. World Asset holds 0.05% or 13,060 shares in its portfolio. Baltimore owns 0.55% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 44,069 shares. 34,828 are held by Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Brinker Capital accumulated 67,860 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc reported 7,224 shares.