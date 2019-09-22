As Copart (CPRT) Stock Rose, Suvretta Capital Management Has Decreased by $17.14 Million Its Position; Walthausen & Company Holding in Nbt Bancorp (NBTB) Trimmed as Stock Rose

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Nbt Bancorp Inc (NBTB) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 12,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% . The institutional investor held 199,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, down from 212,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Nbt Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 118,951 shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) has declined 4.59% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NBTB News: 23/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp 1Q EPS 59c; 22/05/2018 – REG-Nexstim Plc – first NBT® system for depression ordered in the US; 05/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP UNIT BUYS RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES, LLC; 26/03/2018 NBT Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c Vs. 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NBT Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBTB); 05/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary Acquires Retirement Plan Services, LLC; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES $70.2M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstim Plc launches NBT® system for depression at the US Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in New York; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 58C

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 231,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 722,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.96 million, down from 953,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.58. About 1.41 million shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23,331 shares to 983,135 shares, valued at $289.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 58,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 22,139 shares. Caprock Group accumulated 4,749 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc reported 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Congress Asset Management Company Ma holds 1.49M shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Argent Cap Llc reported 0.06% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 67,126 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.04% or 27,690 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation has 0.07% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 116,313 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability has invested 0.57% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Moreover, Mig Capital Ltd Company has 4.69% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22.64M shares. Capital Fund Management Sa accumulated 0.01% or 15,930 shares. Stifel Financial holds 259,707 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Spark Invest Mgmt holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 126,900 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 28,964 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 28,110 shares to 82,390 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) by 4,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD).

