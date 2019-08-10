As Copart (CPRT) Stock Rose, Holder Suvretta Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Family Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 154,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 953,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.78 million, up from 799,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 940,327 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C

Family Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 25,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 19,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,653 shares to 8,342 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,932 shares, and cut its stake in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Johnson Financial Gp holds 0.06% or 4,833 shares. Valicenti Advisory Inc invested 1.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bragg Financial Advisors stated it has 1.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Llc has 8,578 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Private Asset Management has 2.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 88,252 shares. Clean Yield Grp owns 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontier Inv reported 2,506 shares. Roberts Glore & Company Il accumulated 9,197 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt, Virginia-based fund reported 124,641 shares. 13,967 were reported by Kistler. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd has 174,811 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 6,379 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Hengehold Capital Management Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,699 are held by Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mariner Ltd Liability has 9,330 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Ltd Co (Trc) holds 5,983 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As reported 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Smith Thomas W has invested 6.58% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Snyder Cap Management Lp holds 1.53 million shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership reported 1,079 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk reported 121,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Banbury Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 6.09% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 17,829 shares. Dynamic Mngmt Limited accumulated 7,677 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 39,070 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 0.02% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 3,767 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 859,066 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% stake.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 406,200 shares to 652,100 shares, valued at $93.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

