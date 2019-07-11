As Copart (CPRT) Stock Rose, Holder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Boosted Position; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holder Cim Investment Mangement Upped Position

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 110.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 3,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $306.98. About 1.56 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 17,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,214 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 131,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 719,186 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,889 shares to 1,394 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,789 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.96 million activity.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. 41,560 shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW, worth $10.19 million on Thursday, January 24. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. $3.45M worth of stock was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. $6.00 million worth of stock was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. Rencher Bradley had sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39M on Thursday, January 31.

