As Copart (CPRT) Stock Rose, Holder Palestra Capital Management Has Trimmed by $62.92 Million Its Holding; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Integre Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $358,550

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16 million, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 472,743 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 22,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $99.45. About 1.91M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,129 shares to 6,203 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,248 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 213,640 shares to 841,440 shares, valued at $157.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.