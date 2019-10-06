As Copart (CPRT) Stock Rose, Chatham Capital Group Lowered Stake by $1.39 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Mai Wealth Advisors Decreased Stake by $652,629

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 18,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 41,292 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, down from 60,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.99. About 1.35 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 7,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 20,436 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, down from 28,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 5.89M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 30.69 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,529 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 12,463 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc owns 3.85M shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 10,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,353 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 264,950 shares. Amarillo Bancorp owns 28,197 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. 2,362 were reported by Webster Bankshares N A. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 3.70 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.37% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tdam Usa reported 0.12% stake. New England Private Wealth Advsr accumulated 2,962 shares. Private Wealth holds 24,707 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arcadia Inv Corp Mi has 3.46% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mercer Advisers Inc accumulated 1% or 18,377 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,856 shares to 9,941 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,985 shares. Mackenzie reported 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Daiwa Group Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Brinker owns 67,860 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Rockland Tru Communication has 9,518 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.05% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 7.50 million were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman & Company. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has 0.62% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 126,426 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.1% or 161,525 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 1.55 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

